Barclays Cuts NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $18.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NRDS opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.03 million, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.53. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

