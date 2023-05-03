Barclays Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $14.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 9.0 %
TWO stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
