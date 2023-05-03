Barclays Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $14.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 9.0 %

TWO stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $37,011.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,573 shares of company stock valued at $281,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.