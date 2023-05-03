Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $47.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

Insider Activity

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

