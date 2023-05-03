BCGM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Gentex Stock Performance

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $1,002,113. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

