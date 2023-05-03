BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 4.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

