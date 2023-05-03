BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

