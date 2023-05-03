BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

