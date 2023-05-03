B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

