BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.58

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.58 and last traded at $91.90, with a volume of 7951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.93) to €66.00 ($72.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $2.6485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 112.88%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

