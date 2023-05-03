Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 312,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,573,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,518,000 after buying an additional 360,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

