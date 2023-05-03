Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.18. Beauty Health shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 235,608 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.