Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 73.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance
BZH traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 518,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
