Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 73.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 518,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.