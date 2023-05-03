Beck Bode LLC Purchases 17,853 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up approximately 2.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.33% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -641.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.