Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,000. Ameren accounts for about 2.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.06% of Ameren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 134,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.