Beck Bode LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

