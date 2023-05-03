Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 2,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.