Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.91. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.