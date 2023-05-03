Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 1.55% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTP. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BSTP stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $25.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

