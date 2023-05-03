Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 293,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 456,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $61.34.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

