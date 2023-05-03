Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

GLD opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

