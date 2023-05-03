Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 8,768 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.30% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 210,226 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $372.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

