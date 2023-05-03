Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,901 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $239.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

