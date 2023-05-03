Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.03 million. Belden also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 156,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 139,574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 116,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

