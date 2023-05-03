Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PRU opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $111.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

