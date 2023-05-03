Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after buying an additional 3,286,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 860,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.