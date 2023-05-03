Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $206,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $144.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

