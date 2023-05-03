Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

