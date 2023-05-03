Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after buying an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

