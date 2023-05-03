Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.0 %

BAC stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

