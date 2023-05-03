Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.72% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AIRR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.