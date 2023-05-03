Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.