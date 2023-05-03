Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

