Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.73. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.