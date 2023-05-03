Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

