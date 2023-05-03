Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

