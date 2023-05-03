Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 651,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,314. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $159.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGFV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

