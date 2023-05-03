BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIOL. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.