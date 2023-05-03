Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $105.08 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $119.41 or 0.00410697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,074.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00113388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00026904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,381,856 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

