Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.43 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00038202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $173.43 million and approximately $826,479.59 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,292.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00411784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00115470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002600 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.97571024 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $641,572.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

