BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 343,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.