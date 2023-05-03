BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 116,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,136. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

