BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.
