BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

