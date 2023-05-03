BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

