BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
HYT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
