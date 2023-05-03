BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

HYT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.