BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 30,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 146,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $479,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

