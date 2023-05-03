BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.