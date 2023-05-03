BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 97,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,404. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.