BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.04 on Wednesday, reaching 16.29. 110,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,585. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 18.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

