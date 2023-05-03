BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $642.41. The stock had a trading volume of 424,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,824. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.78.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.