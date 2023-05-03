BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 100,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

